Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

