Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.37.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

