PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 122,045 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,694,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

