SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $181.39.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.