Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after purchasing an additional 913,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 366,148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after buying an additional 135,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,161,000.

GBIL stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

