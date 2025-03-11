HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.