4,537 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

