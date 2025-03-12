BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$133.18 and last traded at C$134.59. 121,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 55,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.79.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.46.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.