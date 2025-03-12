Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW) Shares Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Seaway Energy Services Inc. (CVE:SEW – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Trading Up 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Seaway Energy Services Company Profile

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

