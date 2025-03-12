Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 72,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 310,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50.

About Midnight Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.