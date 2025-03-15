10,723 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 323,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

