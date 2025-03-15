49,117 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

