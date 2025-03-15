Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

