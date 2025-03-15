Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $1.17 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.