Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,485,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,089,000. FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,822,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,541,000.

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.41 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

