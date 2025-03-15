Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $182.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.23. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $165.96 and a 52 week high of $195.93.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.