Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $182.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.23. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $165.96 and a 52 week high of $195.93.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.