Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 32.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $159.17 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

