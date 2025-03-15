Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 772.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 168.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.43.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

