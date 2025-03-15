HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 203 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000.

DGRO stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

