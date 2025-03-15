iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 71.5% in February

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,407,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

