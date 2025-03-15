Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 71.3% in February

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

QYLG stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

