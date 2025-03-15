Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,663 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

