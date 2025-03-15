HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFT. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

EFT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

