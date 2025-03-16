Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRGY stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
