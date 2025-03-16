Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,397 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13,375.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after acquiring an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NEE opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

