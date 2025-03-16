Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $327.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

