SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $219.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.68 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

