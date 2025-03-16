Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $50.82. 173,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 360,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,680.05. This trade represents a 29.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,251,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,184.10. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,286. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.