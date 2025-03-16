Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.18. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.