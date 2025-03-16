Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 267,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $74.94 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $75.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

