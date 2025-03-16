The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 972.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $168.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

