Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 653.0 days.
Traton Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. Traton has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $41.21.
Traton Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Traton
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.