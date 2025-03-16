Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 653.0 days.

Traton Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. Traton has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.