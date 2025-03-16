Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.39 and its 200-day moving average is $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

