Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RCKHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
About Rockhopper Exploration
