Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCKHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

