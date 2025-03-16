Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

SVBL stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 54,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.