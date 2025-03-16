Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $6.88 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

