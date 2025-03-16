Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $6.88 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $7.29.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
