Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $459.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

