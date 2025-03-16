TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
Shares of TSYHY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.
About TravelSky Technology
