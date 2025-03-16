TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of TSYHY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

