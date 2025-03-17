Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory or accumulated reserves of fertilizer products held by manufacturers, distributors, or traders before they are sold or used. These stocks help ensure a consistent supply to meet agricultural demand, balance market fluctuations, and mitigate the effects of supply chain disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.71. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. CSX has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,615,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

