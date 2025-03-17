Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 39,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

ISRG opened at $484.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

