Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Buys A$1,789,526.50 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Franklyn Brazil bought 7,780,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,789,526.50 ($1,139,825.80).
Aurelia Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Aurelia Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurelia Metals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurelia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurelia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.