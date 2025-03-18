Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Buys A$1,789,526.50 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Franklyn Brazil bought 7,780,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,789,526.50 ($1,139,825.80).

Aurelia Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile

Aurelia Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It holds interests in the Peak Mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales; and the Dargues mine located in southern Tablelands in New South Wales.

