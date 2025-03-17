Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $369.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.60. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

