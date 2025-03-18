Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $997,230.50 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.91521446 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,121,104.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

