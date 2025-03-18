FibroGen’s (FGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,744,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

