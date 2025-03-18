Insider Selling: Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) Insider Sells 102,083 Shares of Stock

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Nelson sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20), for a total value of A$32,360.31 ($20,611.66).
Oneview Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.
Oneview Healthcare Company Profile
