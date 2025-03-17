Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 140,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

