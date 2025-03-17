SouthState Corp Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $569.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

