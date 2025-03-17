Glenview Trust co Sells 123 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

