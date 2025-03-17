1,565 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000.
Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
