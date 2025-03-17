Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 29.1 %

NASDAQ:REVB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $645,880.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

